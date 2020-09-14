BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 63.7% in August

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 63.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,179. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

