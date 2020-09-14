Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 89.6% in August

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,943,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after buying an additional 536,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 133,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. 158,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

