Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Stake Reduced by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 261,986 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

NYSE MEN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.35. 31,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

