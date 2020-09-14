BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of MHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

