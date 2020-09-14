Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MVT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 25,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the first quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

