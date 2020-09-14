BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

MYF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

