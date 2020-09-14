Blocknet Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00009991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.30 million and $8,581.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,107,326 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

