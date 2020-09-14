BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0019

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $788,268.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.04823999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

