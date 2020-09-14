Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CFO Frank H. Smalla Sells 6,309 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.56, for a total transaction of $5,353,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Beer stock traded up $14.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $865.75. 134,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,584. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $831.67 and a 200 day moving average of $559.54. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $897.50.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $677.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $223,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Beer by 69.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.