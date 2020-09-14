Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total transaction of $8,266,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,100.00.

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $14.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $865.75. 134,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $831.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.54. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $897.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

