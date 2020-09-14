Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 77,640 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 4,788,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
