Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 77,640 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 4,788,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

