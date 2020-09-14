BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

BRF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BRF by 117.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

