Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 1,025,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,548. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.54.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

