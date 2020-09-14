Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 134,345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

