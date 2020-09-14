Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $61.76 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,856. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

