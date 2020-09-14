Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 6,878 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $138,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $441.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.31.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

