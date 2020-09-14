Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 7,815 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $80,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $195.94. 1,912,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

