Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of -589.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

