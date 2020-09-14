Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,654. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

