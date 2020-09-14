Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.98 Million

Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $58.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.45 million and the highest is $80.15 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $240.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $338.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.14 million to $361.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $610.89 million, with estimates ranging from $535.36 million to $693.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 2,302,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 614,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 350,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,581 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.