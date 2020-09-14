Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 958,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 410,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.