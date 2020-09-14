Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,468,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,621,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,022,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

