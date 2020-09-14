Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.16 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post $23.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.06 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $94.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $98.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $109.42 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $119.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 116,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.