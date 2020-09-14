Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.16 Million

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post $23.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.06 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $94.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $98.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $109.42 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $119.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 116,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.