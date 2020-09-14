Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $21.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $24.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

