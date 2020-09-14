Brokerages Expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.57 Million

Equities analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to announce $996.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $982.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted sales of $806.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.60. 1,532,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

