Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,645. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

