Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,645. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.