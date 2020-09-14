Brokerages Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $168.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.59 million and the highest is $173.80 million. Funko reported sales of $223.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $613.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.50 million to $646.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $737.01 million, with estimates ranging from $673.70 million to $816.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNKO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,389. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

