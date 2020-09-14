Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post sales of $199.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.70 million. Yelp reported sales of $262.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $842.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.99 million to $871.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $935.41 million, with estimates ranging from $874.84 million to $986.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 528,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,854. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,312 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 87.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 195,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.