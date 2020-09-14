Brooktree Capital Management Sells 210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 29,309,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.