Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.37. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

