Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canada Jetlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JETMF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312. Canada Jetlines has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

