CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.40

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 4498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

