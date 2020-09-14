Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce $38.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.65 billion and the lowest is $36.83 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $37.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $159.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $160.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.24 billion to $169.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 403,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

