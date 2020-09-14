CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $282,981.42 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $282,981.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,207,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $273,736.80.

On Friday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $611,450.58.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $905,309.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Langley Steinert sold 4 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $109.28.

On Friday, August 21st, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,417,221.90.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $652,859.09.

On Monday, August 17th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $646,376.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.90.

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $686,714.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $734,706.00.

CARG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 1,091,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

