Carry (CRE) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $662,850.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.04527401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00061182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,626,792,221 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

