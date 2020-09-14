Carve CapitalAB Acquires Shares of 31,500 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Carve CapitalAB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Universal Display accounts for 36.4% of Carve CapitalAB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal Display by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $168.35. 255,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,803. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

