Carve CapitalAB Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carve CapitalAB bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Facebook accounts for about 13.7% of Carve CapitalAB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,061,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,328. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. The company has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.