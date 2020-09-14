Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.51. 2,569,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,330. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.