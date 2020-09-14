CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $793,171.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $793,171.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

