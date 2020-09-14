Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.11. 232,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 168,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $4,923,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 136.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Cellectis by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

