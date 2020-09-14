Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

Shares of CHKP traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,202. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

