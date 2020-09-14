Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,415,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,233. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

