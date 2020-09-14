CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.60

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 164584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

