Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $30.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,267.19. The company had a trading volume of 436,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,335. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,223.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

