City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLIG stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 400 ($5.23). 39,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. City of London Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.52 ($6.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.11.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry M. Olliff bought 16,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £61,131.40 ($79,879.00).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

