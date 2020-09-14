CloakCoin Market Capitalization Tops $759,880.87 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $759,880.87 and approximately $12,470.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004643 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000485 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,503,927 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

