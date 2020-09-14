CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMGO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 47,436,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

