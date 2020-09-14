CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Director Sells $271,145.16 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,440. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 139.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665,606 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $23,569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CONMED by 601.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $14,643,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

