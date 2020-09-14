Connect Coin (XCON) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Connect Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 48% against the dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,565.62 and approximately $28.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00283073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.01567972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00191911 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

