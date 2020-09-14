Connectome Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,676.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00011398 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $74,676.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.36 or 0.04719645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.